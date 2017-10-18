Falkirk Bohemians will be All Shook Up at town hall

Preparing to tread the boards and get All Shook Up are the members of Falkirk Bohemians.

They will be performing the jukebox musical from October 31 to November 4 in Falkirk Town Hall.

The light-hearted show based on William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night features the music of Elvis Presley – and in the 40th anniversary year of his death is sure to appeal to fans of the King.

Principals are, back left to right: Rebecca Anderson as Sandra, Maurice Pryke as Chad. Lisa Goldie as Natalie, Joyce Gallacher as Mayor Matilda, Kevin Chalmers as Jim, and front: Kenny Walker as Dennis, Lois McNinch as Lorraine with Iain Davidson as Dean.

Tickets are available now from members or from Falkirk Community Trust’s booking office at (01324) 506850.