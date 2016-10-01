Extended villa has all the home comforts

This skilfully extended larger style luxury semi-detached villa is located within a well-regarded residential location occupying landscaped private gardens incorporating lawn, patio, deck and children’s play area. A front driveway provides off-road parking for this excellent family home.

Constructed by Persimmon Homes in 2008, the property has been enhanced by the present owners with a professional garage conversion providing a flexible family room situated off the reception hallway.

The reception hallway has timber flooring, a cloakroom/storage cupboard with downstairs WC off. The lower accommodation is completed by a sitting room with garden views and dining sized kitchen with French doors to the gardens.

On the upper floor there are three generously sized bedrooms and a super family bathroom complete with separate shower.

The master bedroom has both fitted robes and a delightful en-suite shower room.

Practical features include gas heating and double-glazing. Well- presented and maintained, immediate viewing is recommended say vendor Clyde Property of Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Redding offers a range of amenities including a major supermarket, convenience shopping and primary schooling.

Polmont and Falkirk provide a wider range of facilities including main line rail links to the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The surrounding road and motorway network proves popular with commuters seeking access to many central Scottish centres of business..