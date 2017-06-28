European success for pipe band

There was success for pipe band members from across the district at last weekend’s European championships.

Taking top honours at the event, held in Forres on Saturday, was Wallacestone and District Pipe Band which won the Grade 3A.

This came two weeks after winning the UK Pipe Band Championships held in Stormont, Belfast.

With two of the five major championships left, Pipe Major Neil Henderson and leading drummer Stewart Gardiner, along with all the band members, are hoping that they can continue in a winning vein which could see them lift the iconic Champion of Champions Title for 2017.

The band is recognised as one of the oldest civilian pipe bands in the world having being formed by miners from the village. It practices twice weekly at the Royal British Legion Club in Grangemouth.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Wallacestone and District Pipe Band is also celebrating its 130th year as a band and it would be the icing on the cake to lift the Champion of Champions trophy.”

Denny and Dunipace Gleneagles took four place in the Grade 4A class, while Eve Llewellyn of Camelon and District Pipe Band came fourth in the Drum Major Grade Junior Final - despite only being ten-years-old.

Now the focus for all the bands is the Scottish Championships in Dumbarton on July 29 and the final major event of the season, the World Championships at Glasgow Green on August 11 and 12.