Enter now for Falkirk’s Storytelling Festival competition

Brian McNeill
There’s still time to get your entry in for the competition linked to next month’s Falkirk Storytelling Festival.

Tickets can also be obtained for the events which run from September 21-24 – and many of them are free.

The story competition has three age categories: 11 years and under, 12-17 years; and 18 years and over.

It should be an original work in 300 words or less on the theme of My Town. Prizes include a £50 Howgate gift card.

Events during the weekend will take place in venues in the heart of the town and feature a host of authors and musicians, including Christopher Brookmyre, Alan Bissett, David Goutcher and David McPhail.

Brian McNeill will host a musicians workshop on the Saturday with a concert in the Faw Kirk that evening.

For details on the programme visit www.falkirkstorytelling.com.