Enjoy a pizza treat at Cafe Corvina

When you take over a restaurant then there is almost a guarantee that you will get previous customers popping in to see what the ‘new boy in town’ is offering.

However, if you fail to deliver on quality, price and ambience, then they are unlikely to return.

Watch your meal being prepared as you sit back and sip something cool

But that’s certainly not something the owners of Cafe Corvina have to worry about.

This stylish Italian run by Gianni and Tony Crolla has been operated on a similar theme for years, firstly as Sepia and more recently Antonio’s.

Situated in the heart of Falkirk, opposite the Central Retail Park, a short walk from the High Street and close to Grahamston railway station, it is the perfect location to attract local diners and those from further afield.

It was given a total makeover prior to opening last year and now boasts tasteful surroundings, a selection of tables and booths, as well as something I always consider very brave – an open plan kitchen.

Yes, you can watch your meal being prepared as you sit back and sip something cool while someone else slaves over a hot stove.

When Gregor and I popped in it was days before Christmas and you could chose from the festive or a la carte menu. We went with the latter and started with some delicious Focaccia Rosmarino – rosemary and sea salt pizza bread.

With a huge selection of pasta, meats and pizza on offer it was difficult to decide on mains, but we both decided to go with pizza.

My Parmiggiano was topped with Parma ham, fresh rocket, parmesan shavings and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Gregor went with the Calzone and his folded pizza was stuffed with mozzarella, salami, ham, roast chicken and mushrooms.

Both were excellent but then so was everything else that was going past ensuring these two customers will definitely return to sample more from the menu.

Cafe Corvina, 34–38 Grahams Road, Falkirk FK1 1HR, 01324 411007