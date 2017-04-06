Edgaras wins photo award

A Forth Valley College photography student has snapped up a national award for his stunning pictures.

Edgaras Borotinskas (32) from Bo’ness, a second year HND Photography student at the college’s Stirling campus, has won Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2016 as part of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

Students were asked to submit three images on the theme of Water.

Edgaras’s portfolio depicted water drops which the judges thought were “beautifully composed and simplified down to the essence of the theme”.

Edgaras said: “I am so happy and proud of this award.

“Last year I entered the student category and when I was shortlisted, it motivated me to improve. Passion, motivation and dedication helped to do that.

“Taking pictures makes me happy and when other people like my work it doubles that.”