Dollar Park event this weekend

A special event takes place in one of Falkirk’s best kept secrets – the Walled Garden in Dollar Park.

This Saturday, local charity Cyrenians, who support those excluded from family, home, work or community, and manage maintenance of the Walled Garden, will be hosting a free day of events from 10am until 4pm.

There will be live bands on the bandstand, old-fashioned games for children, old photographs of the park and refreshments.

There will also be a film called Garden of Memories, featuring local people, and an information board on the new plans for the restoration and development of Arnotdale House.

The event is free, and open to all (donations to support Cyrenians are welcome on the day, or via Cyrenians.scot/donate).