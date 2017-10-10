Delta’s talented young artists display work

Talented youngsters have unveiled their artwork in an exhibition that has been drawing rave reviews.

The budding artists, aged five to 12 years, all attend classes at Delta Studios in Larbert.

While Lochlands Industrial Estate may seem an unusual location for a creative centre, in the 15 years since it was set up by Craig McKechnie it has attracted professional and amateur artists to use the facilities both as a workplace and classroom.

However, the work with youngsters is one of the most rewarding for Craig and his team, and every year the annual exhibition of the young people’s work is eagerly anticipated.

This year’s event is entitled Rid Yoyo and had its opening night last Friday. It runs until October 27 and is open daily from 10am till 3pm. Admission is free.