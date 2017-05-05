Cyclists heading for Ireland to raise charity cash

Pedal power will be to the fore as a group of cyclists aim to raise £25,000 for two worthy charities.

The of 13 members of Falkirk Round Table and Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club will take on an ambitious challenge to cycle the length of the Republic of Ireland in aid of Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Scotland.

They set off on Saturday, May 20 to travel from Malin to Mizan in just five days.

The team has created a bespoke cycling top specifically for the challenge and local businesses have been given the opportunity to advertise their logo on the garment for a small donation. So far over 29 businesses from across Falkirk and Larbert have pledged their support.

Already over £4647 has been raised and the group is hoping to reach its target of £25,000, which will be split between both charities.

Philip Lauder, a member of the cycling team said: “We were moved to support Breast Cancer Now’s ground-breaking research after reading about the inspirational story of local woman, Mandie Stevenson who is living with secondary breast cancer.

“We’re a group of men aged between 45-55 years old, so a lot of us have wives, daughters and sisters who could be affected by this disease.

“We also want to take the opportunity to raise awareness of prostate cancer so we have decided to support Prostate Scotland too. Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer for men in Scotland with one in ten men at risk of the disease.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible for Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Scotland. Everyone knows someone affected by breast cancer and prostate cancer so it’s crucial that we continue to support vital research and help save lives.”

Catherine Davies, senior community manager for Breast Cancer Now, said: “We really appreciate the hard work of all of our dedicated supporters. With their support, we believe that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well.

“Research holds the key to meeting our ambition and it’s thanks to inspiring supporters like Falkirk Round Table and Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club that we can invest in life-saving breast cancer research. Together we are determined to stop breast cancer taking the women we love.”

Adam Gaines, director of Prostate Scotland said: “We are extremely grateful to Falkirk Round Table and Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club for their magnificent efforts to raise much needed awareness about prostate cancer and raise money to support our work.

“Their support will be a wonderful help to us in our work to enable many more men and their families across Scotland to have access to information about the most common cancer in men in Scotland, and to also further support our work to help encourage early diagnosis, as early diagnosis can often lead to more successful treatment and cure.”

To donate to Falkirk Round Table and Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club cycling challenge visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Eire2017.