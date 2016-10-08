Could you be converted to barn living?

This sympa-thetically restored early 19th century converted barn is situated within a charming steading development against a backdrop of rolling countryside on the outskirts of Linlithgow.

This magnificent property has been updated for contemporary living and exudes style and character throughout.

From a cobbled courtyard, the property is accessed through a spacious tiled vestibule into a central hallway around which all of the ground floor accommodation is arranged.

The spectacular expanse of the lounge with its vaulted ceiling and striking wall of floor to ceiling windows creates space and character the discerning purchaser would expect from this style of property.

Original wood beams and an exposed stone wall are notable design elements and a working wood-burning stove with granite and tiled hearth brings an ambiance of comfort and rustic charm. A minstrel’s gallery provides a perfect space for entertaining. Other rooms on the ground floor include a family sized dining kitchen fitted with a range of country style pine wall and floor mounted units.

The upper landing is accessed from a carpeted stairwell and provides a wonderful outlook towards Linlithgow Palace. Four double bedrooms, all beautifully proportioned and elegantly presented are situated off the landing.

This property sits within private enclosed gardens. A large single garage with power, light and water supply, can be accessed from the utility room and a further substantial outbuilding also benefits from power and light and could be utilised as an additional garage.