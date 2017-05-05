Search

Claire steps out to successful fundraising

editorial image

Claire Cameron from Grangemouth stepped up to the plate by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Walk all over Cancer challenge to walk five miles a day throughout March and raised £250 which was doubled to £500 by her employer.

Claire, who has worked at the Bo’ness company for ten years decided to take part in the challenge after a friend’s wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Having previously completed the Moonwalk in Edinburgh, walking five miles a day, around 10,000 steps, seemed like an achievable challenge.

Claire eventually completed 310,000 steps, equivalent to a walk from Manchester to London, by walking to and from work, taking stairs rather than lifts and walking to the supermarket.

Claire said: “When the sun was out the challenge seemed a lot easier but every step of the way what really helped was the support I received from friends, family and colleagues.

I would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who helped me and Jack in particular.”

Jack Marshall of Tapside Coffee Rentals said: “Our customers have nothing but good things to say about her so it was a pleasure to give her my support.”