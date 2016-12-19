Choir’s big TV surprise

Forth Valley nurses who sing to bring cheer to sick local patients will star on a Christmas Eve TV show expected to attract an audience of over six million people.

The 21 performers from NHS Forth Valley’s Nurses Choir were set up recently when they travelled to London under the phoney belief they were going to audition for a

Christmas concert.

But they found themselves in front of a packed theatre audience as the unexpected stars of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, performing in front of 2200 people in the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane.

Now the surprise performance is set to be broadcast on BBC One on Christmas Eve at 7.25pm.

Professor Angela Wallace, director of nursing at NHS Forth Valley, who was in on plans for the surprise appearance and was hidden in the audience, said: “We managed to keep it a surprise and I will never forget the look on their faces when they came out onto the stage and saw Michael McIntyre for the first time – not to mention the 2200 people in the audience wearing Santa hats!

“When it dawned on them what was actually happening some were in tears and others

couldn’t stop laughing with the sheer mixture of shock and joy! It was a fantastic

experience and I’m really proud of our nurses as they gave an outstanding performance.”

During their appearance, the nurses had the chance to meet celebrity guests Alfy Boe, and Michael Ball who joined them on stage for the Christmas Special.