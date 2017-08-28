Cadets find out about Army life

Youngsters from across Falkirk had a taste of Army life when they took part in an annual camp in Staffordshire last month.

They joined other young people from Argyll, Dunbartonshire, North Lanark, Stirling and Clackmannanshire to head to Staffordshire for the annual Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Battalion Army Cadet Force camp.

For two weeks they took part in a range of activities including canoeing, raft building, mountain biking and paintballing.

They leapt over the inflatable obstacle course, received training in firing shotguns and rifles, as well as taking part in overnight fieldcraft exercises.

There was also an opportunity to learn first aid and navigation skills, and take part in teambuilding tasks and parades.

If that wasn’t enough, there was also time to leave the camp for visits to the RAF Museum, use the high ropes at Aerial Extreme and a moving visit to the National Memorial Arboretum, near Lichfield.

Annual camp is the culmination of a year of training and Company Second in Command, Second Lieutenant Christina Deans, said: “Camp brings together cadets from all across our area and allows them to participate in fun, challenging and adventurous activities. It’s the highlight of the year.”

Cadet Sergeant Major Niamh Stevenson (17), of Larbert detachment, was selected as Best Cadet at the camp from a field of over 250 young people.

Niamh, who hopes to join the Army and become a member of the Royal Military Police, explained what she got out of taking park, saying: “Being in the cadets has given me real confidence and allowed me to meet and make new friends. I love drill and especially being an instructor.”

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation open to boys and girls aged between 12 and 18 who are keen to have fun and enjoy adventure. It’s sponsored by the Army but is not part of it and there is absolutely no commitment for members to join the Armed Forces.

Niamh Stevenson receives her Best Cadet at camp award

The organisation provides many opportunities including weekend camps, fieldcraft, adventurous training, community events, competitive shooting and a range of sports. It also has an active pipe band. There are detachments in Falkirk, Grangemouth, Bo’ness, Denny , Larbert and Camelon.

The ACF also provides opportunities for adults as instructors and helpers aged from 18 to 65. For those who can give up one evening a week and 3-4 weekends a year and want to do something productive and rewarding with their free time by working with youngsters, it can be exactly what you’re looking for. No previous military experience is necessary.

Find out more about what the ACF has to offer by looking it up on the web – search for ‘Argyll ACF’ and click on the link to http://armycadets.com/argyllsutherlandacf – or follow on Facebook (Argyll ACF) or Twitter.