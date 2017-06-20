Boost for patient transport scheme

Golfers from a community organisation in Polmont gave generously to a charity which helps transport patients to hospitals.

At their annual outing the golfers of Lodge Polmont No 793 had an informal fundraiser and collected £250 which RWM Alex Ure presented to Mary Robertson, treasurer; Anne McDonald, chairwoman; and Danny Callaghan of Meadowbank CAR4U patient transport.

Meadowbank Car4U is a new charity providing transport for cancer patients from the Meadowbank Health Centre in Polmont for treatment at hospitals in Larbert, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Airdrie.

It has been operating for less than a year and has made an immediate impact.