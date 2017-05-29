Bookbug event in Falkirk was a Big Giggle

Young families were laughing and learning together as they turned out to enjoy the recent Bookbug’s Big Giggle event at Callendar House in Falkirk.

xxBookbug is Scottish Book Trust’s Early Years Programme, funded by the Scottish Goverment and encourages parents and carers to sing and share stories with their children from an early age.

The free event for children under five years old was very well attended with over a 1000 people turning up on May 17. Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager with Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are delighted that so many people turned up to Callendar House to enjoy the fun on offer at our Bookbug’s Big Giggle event.

“As well as our regular Bookbug sessions across all Falkirk Libraries, we celebrated Bookbug Week with this wonderful event at Callendar House and would like to thank everyone who helped make it a huge success.”