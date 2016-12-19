Bonnybridge’s Alex is on the road to recovery

Army veteran Alex Hornall has taken his first steps to recovery after attending a course run by charity Help for Heroes.

The 65-year-old granddad from Bonnybridge served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in England, Germany and Northern Ireland working on armoured tanks until 1977 when a serious knee injury cost him promotion and eventually his Army career.

Alex went on to find a job as a transport manager, but fell ill three years ago and was then found to have other health problems, resulting in several operations, and subsequently agreed to terminate his employment last year.

This impacted his mental health and he also suffered from anxiety.

Alex was recently put in touch with Help for Heroes by another veteran from Falkirk and started getting support via their fellowship network which supports veterans and their families and has almost 500 members in Scotland.

Although daunted at first, Alex went on a week-long Pathfinder Experience course at the charity’s Recovery Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire, last month which enabled him to learn more about his strengths, skills and opportunities for the future including employment.

Alex said: “When I first went on the course it was quite intense. It really opened my eyes and made me realise my problems were worse than I first thought. But it has also helped me to face up to things and find new ways of dealing with them.

“Joining the Help for Heroes Band of Brothers Fellowship has made a big difference to me.

“It’s been so helpful meeting people in a similar situation and knowing I can talk to them, as well as going to the various activities and events.”

Alex’s wife Doreen accompanied him on his recent visit.

He added: “She learned a lot that week about the support available.”