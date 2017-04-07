Bonnybridge mascot is out of this world

Bonnybridge has unveiled its official mascot which is out of this world.

Early last year, the community decided they wanted to raise community spirit in the town and the Bonnybridge Gala committee launched a competition with the local primary schools to design something that captured the community’s character and 11-year-old Bonnybridge Primary pupil Jessica Budzynsha’s entry won.

The town’s Scotmid store agreed to pay for the full-size mascot, named Baby Bella who is modelled on an alien due to Bonnybridge’s links to extraterrestrial activity, and Jessica had a surprise introduction to her in the shop last week.

Angela Reid (47), secretary of the Bonnybridge Gala said: “When Jessica saw the alien she jumped right back. She was trying to choose sweeties down an aisle as we’d made arrangements with her mother to bring her down to the shop.”

“Down the aisle she turned the other way, jumped back, gasped and the alien put its arms around her and gave her a big cuddle.”

Jessica and the runners-up in the competition also each received a knitted version of Baby Bella courtesy of Falkirk Knit and Natter at Hobby Craft in September last year.

Angela believes the competition and the Gala Day has helped bring the community together. She added: “Bonnybridge as a whole in a community is kind of coming together now.

“People are getting involved in every way asking what hey can do to help and all the businesses have been very supportive.”