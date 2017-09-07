Blogging all over the world

A Falkirk man is hoping to turn his love of travelling into a thriving business as he embarks on a tour of the world with his fiancée.

Jamie Craig (31), originally from Falkirk but now living in London, has created a travel blog website and social media pages that is gathering a growing online presence, with 3781 followers on Instagram.

With fiancé Ivana Kostovich – also 31 and a Kiwi by birth – the couple have been documenting their trips to global, and local, destinations such as Croatia, New Zealand, Australia, Paris, Prague and the USA.

The couple met in London after Jamie, a British Gas engineer, relocatedc to the English capital five years ago as family and friends had moved there.

Jamie has also produced a video of all the top visitor attractions in his home town which he has posted on his Wander In Two website and social media pages.

Jamie, who used to play football for Stenhousemuir, said: “As I’ve gotten older I’ve realised I value a life of experiences over a life of material things. We both love travel and adventure and were going on a lot of city breaks.

“After we went to Australia and New Zealand for a month we decided it was something we wanted to pursue.

“We started a blog and have built up a good following online and we are hoping to build on that with loads of positive feedback.

“We have made some money through promoted posts and products so it is something we are looking to do full time in the future.”

To check out Jamie and Ivana’s posts, visit www.wander intwo.com, @wanderintwo on Instagram or Wander In Two on Facebook.