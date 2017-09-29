Bikers gearing up for Falkirk Funduro

Falkirk’s premier mountain bike race is returning for a third year and will feature ‘night riding’ for after dark adventure.

Riders of all ages will be at the start line on November 25 when the event – which has a focus on fun, hence the name, rather than competition – to test their mettle on the ever-expanding network of trails on the Callendar Estate.

The main Funduro starts in the early afternoon and is open to riders aged 12 and over when bikers have to tackle four timed stages on the estate’s more technical trails, with the option for riders to race after dark if they want to increase the challenge.

Night racing is uncommon in mountain biking and almost exclusively limited to tough 24-hour endurance races, so the Falkirk event offers participants a rare and welcome opportunity for riders to familiarise themselves with the trails in daylight before strapping on the lights and thrilling their senses by racing after dark.

Aaron Gray of organisers Muckmedden Events said: “Falkirk Funduro just gets better every year. I think the riders love it due to the sheer variety of races for every age combined with the easy-going nature of the trails.

“The kids just love the Mini Funduro as they’re only timed on the good bits and they can take their mum or dad along for support – even carrying a big bag of sweets to keep them going. It’s great for boosting confidence in both the child and the parent.

“There can be a bit of hanging around between all the races, but we just light up the bonfire and the Swedish candles and everyone just hangs out and stays cosy, or watches the other races until it’s their turn.

“It’s all very sociable. The atmosphere at the gap jumps last year was incredible, especially after dark. I can’t wait to see more of that this year.”

Races are family friendly and for every age bracket. Toddler specialists Trail Tots will kick off the day with balance bike and pedal bike races and coaching for under-sixes in the bike park within the event village.

Riders aged six to 11 can get their kicks in the Mini Funduro – a multi-stage race that goes a bit further afield and features timed forest stages on flowing green and blue graded trails.

Since 2015, event organiser Muckmedden Events has been working in partnership with Bespoke Community Development Company, which is responsible for maintaining and developing Callendar Estate’s mountain bike trail network to help promote them to the wider public and get more people active in outdoor activities.

For spectators, hot food and drink will be on hand all day, until after dark, for riders and spectators to enjoy as they warm their cockles by the bonfire.

As is now tradition at Muckmedden Events, a Muckmaiden Women’s coaching day and night ride will be held prior to the main event on Saturday, November 11 to give female riders a chance to pre-ride the race stages with other female riders, or have professional skills coaching in a female-specific environment.

For more information on the Falkirk Funduro and to enter online go to: www.muckmedden.co.uk/our-events/falkirk-funduro.

