Beecraigs play area boost for toddlers

Young families will be able to enjoy a fun new addition to Beecraigs Country Park after a play area was installed.

The “play station” facility is designed for toddlers and offers a range of enjoyable activities such as climbing, slide and swing fun.

It cost £10,000 and is the latest investment from West Lothian Council at the country park.

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn, said: “The park only opened last week and it is already proving very popular.

“This is a facility for the little ones to enjoy outside and parents can make use of the Hideaway Café and facilities within the main visitor centre building, which is only metres away.

“There are also plenty of seats and picnic tables around the building. This is a fantastic addition to the park and we hope that visitors enjoy it.”

In March, the old restaurant which closed down a few years ago was converted into a new visitor centre and cafe providing reception and facility bookings.

A new information area “which boasts some of the best views in Scotland” was also created.

The Hideaway Cafe offers wholesome and traditional menus from locally sourced produce as well as quality teas and coffee with a range of home baking. There is also a picnic area outside the centre.

Toilets have been refurbished and wifi and a computer have been installed. The country park caters for a wide range of leisure and recretional activties within its 370 hectares and can be discovered in the Bathgate Hills.

In 2014 it was awarded its four star visitor attraction grading by VisitScotland in recognition of its high standard of facility provision.