Battle of Falkirk commemorations this weekend

Commemorations to mark the First Battle of Falkirk take place this Saturday.

Members of The William Wallace Society will gather in the Trinity Church graveyard at 1pm before marching along the High Street to the memorial cairn in Callendar Park.

They will be led by Uphall Station pipe band in what promises to be a colourful event with many of the group dressed in traditional clothing from the time.

Guest speaker will be Scottish author and broadcaster Billy Kay.

This is the tenth time the society has organised a commemorative event. It takes place 719 years to the day since the battle saw King Edward of England defeat the Scots led by William Wallace