Baby of the Week: Poppy-Rose George

THE DETAILS: Poppy-Rose George was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 14 at 11.50pm weighing in at 6lb and half an ounce.

THE PARENTS: Mum Laura George (34) is a treatment room nurse at Meadowbank Health Centre in Polmont and dad Christopher works for the government. The family lives in Carronshore and is Poppy-Rose is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Due to a condition doctors induced Laura two weeks early as a precaution, but the pregnancy as a whole was quite easy.

THE BIRTH: Laura said her labour was “agony” as Poppy-Rose was back-to-back making her labour more painful than normal. “It was all worth it in the end,” added Laura.

THE BABY: Poppy-Rose is doing really well, Laura said. “She’s just a happy wee girl who is all smiles now.”

THE NAME: Laura loved the name Poppy and Christopher wanted to name her Rose after his late grandmother, who he was really close to, so Poppy-Rose was the perfect compromise.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Proud grandparents are Lorraine and Donald Munro from Bonnybridge; Heather and Steve Preece from Camelon and Les and Mary George from Bankock.

THANKS: Laura would like to thank staff at FVRH, husband Christopher and mum Lorraine for their support.