Average UK constituency house price per political party revealed

Green Party and Liberal Democrat constituencies are the most expensive areas of the UK, with Conservative seats only ranking third.

SNP constituencies, which include Falkirk, came out sixth, with house prices averaging £170,920.

Out of 650 constituency house prices across the UK analysed, Falkirk has been ranked 547th (average £147,721) meaning it is one of the cheapest areas to live across the UK.

The findings from Bridging Loan Hub reveal that, when analysing the average house price in all 650 UK constituencies, at £394,577, the sole Green constituency (Brighton, Pavilion) pips the Lib Dems, with an average value of £368,517.

Despite a reputation for ‘looking after the rich’ Conservative seats are only the third most expensive in Britain, averaging £330,585 per home.

That being said, the most expensive single constituency is a Tory one, with four others making up the top 10. Chelsea and Fulham has an average house value of £2,203,482, which is 25 times more than the cheapest constituency in the UK.

Conservative seats also have the greatest range in house prices. The difference between the most and least expensive Tory constituencies is £2,082,689 and Labour follow closely behind with a £2,014,780 difference.

Seats held by Jeremy Corbyn’s party have £265,762 homes on average, with constituencies ranging from £90,058 to £2,104,838.

Political parties ranked by average constituency house price:

1. Green - £394,577

2. Liberal Democrat - £368,517

3. Conservative - £330,585

4. Labour - £265,762

5. Independent - £198,912

6. SNP - £170,920

7. Plaid Cymru - £168,449

8. DUP - £141,926

9. Sinn Féin - £133,820