Artisan might sound flashy and kitschy but it’s not - in a good way!

The building at the end of Wooer Street in Falkirk town centre has changed hands a few times over recent years, but I’m hoping the current inhabitants are here to stay.

This was the second visit I’ve paid to Artisan Tap and it won’t be my last. This great establishment is one of the best places to eat in the district in one’s humble opinion.

What I like best about it is that it does terrific food (no brainer) in an unpretentious way despite the name which leads you to expect a more formal setting.

The decor is also quaintly rustic and eclectic – it has large, metal Oor Wullie-style buckets for lights – and I love the main navy blue colour theme mixed with light and dark woods as I have the same in my living room so the owners obviously have great taste.

The bar area has nice relaxing leather couches and chairs you can chill out on for drinks, which include an impressive array of ales, which there is a outwardly Bohemian appreciation for here.

It looks decidedly traditional and comforting, you feel at ease straight almost immediately.

It’s a trendy and modern joint without being kitschy or ostentatious and this quickly becomes apparent when you speak to the laid back staff who are effortlessly helpful and friendly.

They have a professional matey rather than the straight, uptight ‘yes sir’ no sir’ approach which I find refreshing and fitting for a working class town like Falkirk.

On a previous visit I had the pizza and it was my determined intention to have it again as the memories of my last one were most favourable.

My memory served me well – not something I get to say too much these days – and I can only rave about how good Artisan’s are. I chose the spicy chicken one which is generously topped with big chunks of bird marinated in a not too hot sauce.

There’s plenty of chicken and it is as succulent and tender as slow-cooked meat, while the base is thin and slender, only just managing to hold on to the heavy meat.

I seem to remember the base being slightly thicker last time, but this didn’t take anything away from the flavour or my enjoyment.

The mozzarella is also liberally bountiful and so very tasty and stretchy, which leads me to deduce it’s quality produce they’re serving up in here, which I have absolutely no reason to doubt.

I also had a side of potato wedges that were simply superb with a crispy, thick skin and soft inside, similar to some double cooked chunky chips I’ve had in other top gastro restaurants.

My dining partners were my fiancee, mum and daughter who ordered the Artisan cheeseburger, BBQ pulled pork burger and chargrilled chicken with roasted peppers panini. I stole a few of Karen’s sweet potato fries as well that were scrumptious.

For the lot with a drink each the bill came to £40 so a tenner a head for a meal of this quality is a real bargain in these times of austerity – relatively speaking, of course.

Artisan Tap

7-11 Wooer Street

Falkirk. FK1 1NJ

www.artisantap.co.uk

Ambience ****

Food ****

Value ****