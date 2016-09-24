A new house that ticks all the boxes

The owners of this house admit they searched for the perfect property for six months before setting on this luxury Reddingmuirhead villa.

The five-bedroom home ticked all their boxes including spacious rooms, corner-plot position, a sociable kitchen diner and commuter-friendly location.

And the future owners of this stunning home in Muirhead Court will get the benefit of a brand new house without having to spend money on all the things that make it a home.

The owner said: “We have only been here for six months, and really it’s as new as the day we first moved in.

“There’s no wear and tear but all the extras that cost a fortune with a brand house are all here.

“We will be very sad to leave here, after all it did take us six months to find the right house.

“One of the things we liked about it was that all the bedrooms were upstairs unlike other five bedroom homes that have one bedroom on the ground floor.

“Also all the bedrooms can take a double bed and four out of five have fitted wardrobes.

“It’s a very light, airy house with a large drive, and a massive rear garden which isn’t overlooked at all.”

Situated within a new Kier development, this property also boosts spectacular views over the Forth Valley.

It’s location also puts its owners within easy commuting distance of Glasgow and Edinburgh whether travelling by car or train.

The owner added: “We spend just as much time in the kitchen with a glass of wine as we do in the living room. You are in an elevated position so the views are great and you also see some fantastic sunsets.”